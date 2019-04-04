Bonds News
European investment banking fees slump 25 pct as M&A, share listings drop

    April 4 (Reuters) - European investment banking fees fell 25
percent to $4.9 billion during the first quarter of 2019 from a
year earlier, with mergers and acquisitions involving European
companies at their lowest in six years, a review by Refinitiv
showed.
    The fall in European deals contributed to a 17 percent drop
in global deals in the first quarter, as concerns about a global
economic slowdown and fears of a no-deal Brexit in Europe deter
companies from pursuing big tie-ups.
    While dealmakers expected a slowdown after 2018 emerged as
the third strongest year on record for M&A around the world,
they had not expected such a major drop in cross-border
activity.
    Mergers and acquisitions which involved European companies
fell 64 percent to $183.2 billion during the first quarter. Fees
generated from completed M&A transactions fell 27.9 percent to
$1.6 billion, the lowest start to the year since 2013.
    Debt capital markets underwriting fees totalled $2 billion,
down 13.6 percent year-on-year to the lowest level since the
first quarter in 2016, according to Refinitiv data analysis. ]
    European equity and equity-related issuance dropped 43
percent to $25.1 billion during the first quarter, after a 98
percent drop in proceeds raised from just eleven market debuts -
the lowest number of issues since the start of 2008. 
    European initial public offerings slumped to their lowest
since the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis in the first
quarter of 2019, as uncertainty over Brexit and the U.S.- China
trade dispute left companies not wanting to take their chances.

    
  Q1 2019 Europe Investment Banking Review from Refinitiv
 Category                           Amount             Y-O-Y 
 INVESTMENT BANKING FEES            $4.9 Billion       -25%
 MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS (Value)     $183.2 Billion     -64%
 EQUITY CAPITAL MARKETS (Issuance)  $25.1 Billion      -43%
 DEBT CAPITAL MARKETS (Issuance)    $146.9 Billion     -6%
 

