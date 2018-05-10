FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 11:04 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Macron, receiving Charlemagne prize, calls for ambitious European budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AACHEN, Germany, May 10 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday reiterated his call for the euro zone to have its own budget, saying Europe needed more ambitious financing to help defend its interests and bring about economic and fiscal convergence among member states.

“That’s why I believe in a stronger euro zone, more deeply integrated, with its own budget allowing for investments and convergence,” Macron said in the German town of Aachen after becoming only the second sitting French president to win the prestigious Charlemagne Prize. (Reporting by Richard Lough Editing by Gareth Jones)

