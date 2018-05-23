FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 8:56 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

RPT-Euro falls, bond yields drop after German PMI hits 20-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers, no change to text)

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a six-month low on Wednesday after growth in Germany’s private sector slowed in May to its lowest in more than 1-1/2 years, a survey showed, raising concerns that a slowdown in Europe’s biggest economy in recent months was more widespread than previously thought.

The single currency slumped more than half a percent to $1.1701 after IHS Markit’s flash composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which tracks the manufacturing and services sectors, fell to 53.1 from 54.6 in the prior month.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to a 5-week low after the data, falling to 0.516 percent. It was last down 4 basis points on the day. (Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee and Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Tom Finn)

