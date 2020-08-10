UK PM Johnson says wants to work with French to stop migrant boats

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he wanted Britain and France to work together to stop boats carrying migrants from crossing the Channel to England, as they have been doing in increasing numbers over the past few days.

“We want to stop that, working with the French,” he said.

“There is a second thing we’ve got to do and that is to look at the legal framework that we have, that means that when people do get here, it is very, very difficult then to send them away again, even though they have come here illegally.” (Reporting by Kate Holton, writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Costas Pitas)