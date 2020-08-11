UK says wants greater flexibility to return illegal migrants back to France

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Britain wants greater flexibility to return back to France illegal migrants who risk the perilous journey across the English Channel in small boats, a junior health minister said on Tuesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he wants to work with the French to stop the illegal crossings.

“What he’s looking at, quite rightly, is greater flexibility... in returning people who have come here illegally... and need to be returned back to France,” junior health minister Edward Argar told Sky News.