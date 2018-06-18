FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 18, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

CSU leader says no one wants German government to fail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - No one wants an end to Chancellor Angela Merkel’s ruling coalition, a break-up of the parliamentary alliance of her CDU/CSU bloc, or the collapse of Germany’s government, German CSU leader Horst Seehofer said on Monday.

Seehofer would not be drawn on whether Merkel would fire him if he pushed ahead with his plan to turn away some migrants at the German border should she be unable to reach a European deal at a June 28-29 EU summit.

“I won’t talk about that today. Step by step,” he told reporters.

Reporting by Tom Koerkemeier Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Thomas Escritt

