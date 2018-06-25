Merkel's conservatives back continued European talks on migration

BERLIN, June 25 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday won the strong backing of her Christian Democrats (CDU) to continue discussions with other European Union states on how to better control migration into and within Europe, the general secretary of the party said.

Merkel’s Bavarian allies (CSU) have threatened to defy her wishes and start turning away people at the German border who have already registered for asylum in other EU states, a dispute that threatens her ruling coalition.

CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters the CDU presidium agreed it was necessary to control and reduce migration in order to avoid a repeat of the situation in 2015, when hundreds of thousands of migrants arrived in Germany.

She declined to speculate on what would happen if the Bavarian CSU rejected the outcome of Merkel’s intense discussions at a meeting next Sunday, but criticised the party’s failure to share its immigration master plan more widely.