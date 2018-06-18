CSU leader to reject migrants at German border if no EU deal

BERLIN, June 18 (Reuters) - The chairman of Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) said on Monday he was ready to turn away at the German border migrants registered in other European Union states if Chancellor Angela Merkel does not seal an EU migrants deal later this month.

“We wish the chancellor much luck,” Horst Seehofer, who is also German interior minister told a news conference after the CSU unanimously backed his new immigration plan.

“But we stick to our position that should the immediate rejection at the border not be possible, I would immediately order the police that people who either have prohibition of entry or prohibition of stay should be immediately turned away at the border,” he said.

This includes migrants who have either registered or applied for asylum in another EU country, he added.