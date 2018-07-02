FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 8:16 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Bavaria premier: we don't want to risk German govt stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Bavaria does not want to risk the stability of the German government, state premier Markus Soeder said, adding he hoped for a compromise with Chancellor Angela Merkel in a migrant policy row among her conservatives that threatens her coalition.

“There are many possible compromises, including some that we have offered, to reach a solution and this is very important. And we hope this is still possible. One thing is clear: the stability of the government is not a question for us,” Soeder, said at an event in Passau on Monday. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr and Madeline Chambers)

