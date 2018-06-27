FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 27, 2018 / 6:07 AM / in 3 hours

German SPD leader: Tensions over migrants, "waiting to see" on new election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, June 27 (Reuters) - The situation in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition is extremely tense, the leader of Germany’s Social Democrats (SPD) Andrea Nahles said on Wednesday, leaving open the question of a possible new election.

After four hours of talks late on Tuesday with Merkel and her conservative Bavarian allies which failed to resolve a row on migrant policy that threatens the coalition, Nahles, said:

“In all questions, including in migrant policy, we have a very tense situation in the coalition ...It is unsatisfactory that this week we have standstill and it is unclear what will happen.”

Asked if she was preparing for a new election, she said: “I don’t know. To be honest with you, we are waiting to see.” (Reporting by Madeline Chambers Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.