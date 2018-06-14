FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 14, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated 6 hours ago

Hungarian prosecutors seek life sentences in death lorry case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KECSKEMET, Hungary, June 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian prosecutors appealed against 25-year jail sentences handed down on Thursday to four men found guilty for the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated in a lorry in 2015, asking instead that they be given life sentences.

“The prosecution appeals and asks for heavier sentences,” prosecutor Gabor Schmidt told a packed courtroom in the eastern Hungarian town of Kecskemet.

The lawyers of the four men told the court they would also appeal and ask for their acquittal on the homicide charges, and for softer sentences with regard to the charges of people smuggling.

Reporting by Krisztina Than Editing by Gareth Jones

