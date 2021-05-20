Italy will discuss redistribution of migrants at next EU summit

ROME, May 20 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday he would raise the question of the redistribution of migrants landing on the southern shores of Europe at next week’s summit of European Union leaders.

Hundreds of people have tried to force their way into the North African Spanish enclave of Ceuta in recent days, while Italy is grappling with a new wave of arrivals crossing the central Mediterranean aboard small boats. (Reporting by Angelo Amante)