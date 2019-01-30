Italy PM says stranded migrants to disembark from rescue ship

MILAN, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said 47 migrants who have been blocked at sea off Sicily for almost two weeks on a humanitarian rescue ship will be allowed to come ashore on Wednesday, ending the latest migrant standoff.

“In a few hours, they will begin to disembark,” Conte told reporters in Milan.

Italy’s populist government, which took office last year, has closed its ports to charity vessels to try to force European Union partners to take a share of those rescued in the Mediterranean.

The Sea-Watch 3, which is run by a German humanitarian group, has been forced to moor off the coast of Sicily as it waits for a safe port.

Five European countries agreed to accept some of the migrants, Conte said on Tuesday, naming Germany, France, Portugal, Malta and Romania. On Wednesday, he said Luxembourg had also offered to accept some of them, and some would remain in Italy. (Reporting by Lisa Di Giuseppe, writing by Steve Scherer)