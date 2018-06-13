FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 13, 2018 / 12:21 PM / in 3 hours

Italy economy minister cancels France meeting over migrant tensions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, June 13 (Reuters) - Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria has canceled a meeting scheduled on Wednesday with his French counterpart due to tensions between the two countries over immigration, an Italian economy ministry source said.

Tria was due to meet French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in Paris later on Wednesday, one of Tria’s first important encounters since he took office in Italy’s new anti-establishment government.

Tria is still due to meet German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz on Thursday in Berlin, the source said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italy’s foreign ministry summoned the French ambassador over remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron condemning Rome’s decision to close its ports to humanitarian rescue ships. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Steve Scherer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.