UN calls on social media giants to control platforms used to lure African migrants
December 8, 2017 / 11:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UN calls on social media giants to control platforms used to lure African migrants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.N. migration agency called on social media giants on Friday to control their platforms that it said are being used by smugglers to lure West African migrants to Libya where they face detention, torture and slavery.

“We think it time for some grown-up responsibility by social media for their platforms which are clearly having a detrimentral role across West Africa,” International Organization for Migration (IOM) spokesman Leonard Doyle told a briefing. “It’s not our job to police Facebook pages, it’s their job.” (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

