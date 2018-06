BRUSSELS, June 20 (Reuters) - Germany, France, Italy, Austria and others will hold a special meeting on migration in Brussels on Sunday, an EU diplomat said on Wednesday.

Germany’s coalition government almost cracked apart as Merkel’s Christian Democrats and their sister party - Bavaria’s Christian Social Union (CSU) - rowed over immigration but the CSU on Monday gave Merkel two weeks to get a deal with European allies. (Reporting by Brussels Newsroom)