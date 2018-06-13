FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 13, 2018 / 10:51 AM / in 4 hours

"Shameful" handling of migrant ship shows need for EU asylum reform - UN

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, June 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s rejection of a migrant ship is shameful but the responsibility lies with Europe as a whole, U.N. refugee chief Filippo Grandi told Reuters on Wednesday.

“It is shameful. As a European I felt shame — shame — that there was a boat — there is a boat — in the Mediterranean and for several days nobody wanted to take these people,” he said.

“It’s very clear that Europe needs to reform its asylum system in a collective manner, there’s a lot of resistance to that but there’s no other way.” (Reporting by Tom Miles Editing by Catherine Evans)

