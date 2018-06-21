Visegrad Four leaders will not attend mini summit on migration this weekend

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will skip a mini summit this weekend on migration.

He said such meetings of state leaders should be organised by the European Council, the bloc’s top decision-making body, not the EU Commission. The Commission will organise the smaller summit ahead of a full EU summit due next week.

“We understand there are domestic political difficulties in some countries but that cannot lead to pan-European haste,” Orban said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)