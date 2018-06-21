FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
June 21, 2018 / 1:48 PM / in an hour

Visegrad Four leaders will not attend mini summit on migration this weekend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 21 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday said leaders of the Visegrad Four countries of Hungary, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic will skip a mini summit this weekend on migration.

He said such meetings of state leaders should be organised by the European Council, the bloc’s top decision-making body, not the EU Commission. The Commission will organise the smaller summit ahead of a full EU summit due next week.

“We understand there are domestic political difficulties in some countries but that cannot lead to pan-European haste,” Orban said. (Reporting by Marton Dunai Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.