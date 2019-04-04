Handelsbanken CEO says only found "very small" amounts of economic crime within bank

STOCKHOLM, April 4 (Reuters) - Swedish banking group Handelsbanken has gone through the books of all its six home markets and has reported whatever economic crimes it has found to relevant authorities, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“I don’t think there is any bank executive that can say with great certainty that economic crime does not exist (within the bank),” Handelsbanken Chief Executive Carina Akerstrom said at a press briefing.

“We have had a very, very careful look and what we have discovered, we have reported, but it is small, small amounts compared to what is out in the media,” she said.