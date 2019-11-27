SEB has not seen evidence of link to Magnitsky affair - CEO

STOCKHOLM, Nov 27 (Reuters) - SEB has not found any evidence that any of the companies that were on sanction lists for involvement in a well-known Russian tax-fraud had ever been clients in the bank, SEB CEO Johan Torgeby said on Wednesday.

“We have not seen any evidence that any of the 179 companies on a sanctions list for their connection to the Magnitsky affair has ever been a client of SEB,” Torgeby told Reuters.

Swedish Television reported earlier on Wednesday that it had obtained a list of 194 clients of Swedish bank SEB connected to suspected money laundering in Estonia. SVT said it had found that around 475 million Swedish crowns ($49.35 million) connected to the so-called Magnitsky affair in Russia moved through SEB accounts. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Colm Fulton, editing by Louise Heavens)