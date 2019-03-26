Swedbank investor Alecta not satisfied with money-laundering handling

STOCKHOLM, March 26 (Reuters) - Swedbank investor Alecta said on Tuesday it was not satisfied with the board’s handling of money-laundering allegations and called on it to increase transparency as soon as possible.

“Trust in the bank is damaged and therefore the nomination committee has now begun work on strengthening the board,” Alecta chief executive Magnus Billing said in a statement.

Alecta, which holds close to 5 percent of the shares in Swedbank and is part of the nomination committee, said the nomination of Karin Hermansson to join the board was a first step in the process. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson and Alexander Smith)