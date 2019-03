STOCKHOLM, March 22 (Reuters) - Swedbank investor Alecta said on Friday that neither an external report on Baltic accounts at the bank suspected of being used for money-laundering nor the proposed continuation of the probe lived up to its expectations. Alecta, which holds close to 5 percent of the shares in Swedbank, also said a more thorough evaluation is needed to restore trust in the bank. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Simon Johnson)