Swedbank investor AMF says will not vote to grant CEO freedom from liability

STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Sweden’s AMF, the fifth largest owner of Swedbank shares, said it would not vote to grant the bank’s CEO, Birgitte Bonnesen, freedom from liability for the 2018 fiscal year at an annual general meeting later on Thursday.

“After yesterday’s dramatic development, with the Economic Crimes Authority announcement it had widened its suspicions concerning serious criminal offences, we have reached the conclusion that we cannot at present grant the company’s CEO freedom from liability for 2018,” the pension fund manager said in a statement.

AMF, which owns a 4.4 percent stake in Swedbank, said however that it would not vote against granting the board freedom from liability for the year. (Reporting by Stockholm newsroom; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)