Investor Browder files complaint against Swedbank - DI newspaper

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Hermitage Capital’s founder Bill Browder has filed a criminal complaint with Swedish authorities over Swedbank’s alleged link to a Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, a Swedish newspaper reported on Thursday.

Browder, who has repeatedly said he would file a complaint soon, had submitted the complaint to authorities including the Swedish Economic Crime Authority this week, business daily Dagens Industri reported.

“We are asking Swedish authorities to look into how the bank has acted,” the newspaper quoted Browder as saying.

Browder as well as the Economic Crime Authority could not immediately be reached for comment while a Swedbank spokeswoman declined to offer an immediate comment.

Swedbank is the subject of a joint investigation by Swedish and Estonian financial watchdogs after a media report tied it to the Danske money laundering scandal.

Browder, once the biggest foreign money manager in Russia and who now campaigns to expose corruption, has urged various government authorities to bring cases linked to money laundering against Danske. (Reporting by Niklas Pollard and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Stephen Coates)