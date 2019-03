STOCKHOLM, March 28 (Reuters) - Former Swedbank Chief Executive Birgitte Bonnesen, fired on Thursday after allegations that accounts at the bank were used for possible money laundering in the Baltics, said she believed she had done nothing wrong.

In short comments to daily Expressen, Bonnesen said the last six months had been tough. Asked if she felt she had done nothing wrong, Bonnesen replied: “Yes, I do.”