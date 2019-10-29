Financials
Estonian regulator opens sanctioning case against Swedbank

TALLINN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Estonia’s financial regulator said on Tuesday it has decided to open a misdemeanour case with regard to the Estonian subsidiary of Swedbank.

“The decision was taken after some evidence of a misdemeanour appeared during a financial supervisory investigation into compliance with anti-money laundering rules that was launched earlier this year,” the Financial Supervision and Resolution Authority (Finantsinspektsioon) said.

Swedbank was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely)

