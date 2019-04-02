Swedbank says will fully co-operate with Estonian FSA

TALLINN, April 2 (Reuters) - The Estonian financial watchdog’s inspection at the country’s Swedbank branch had been previously agreed upon , a spokeswoman for the bank said on Tuesday.

“The FSA in Estonia has been begun an inspection, it was previously agreed upon. Swedbank will co-operate fully,” a Swedbank Estonia spokeswoman said.

She said the inspection was ongoing but that it would have no impact on the bank’s daily operations.

Swedbank is embroiled in a fast-growing money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank, which revealed last year that its Estonian branch was used to move 230 billion euros ($258 billion) of suspicious payments between 2007 and 2015. (Reporting by Tarmo Virki, Editing by Johan Ahlander)