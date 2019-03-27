Swedish economic crimes authority carries out search at Swedbank HQ

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority is carrying out a search at Swedbank’s head office in relation to an ongoing investigation into whether the bank breached insider trading regulations, the authority said on Wednesday.

Swedbank, which is separately being probed by authorities over allegations that it was involved in money laundering in the Baltics, could not immediately be reached for a comment.

Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority in February launched an investigation into Swedbank over allegations the lender informed some investors of a news report linking the bank to a Baltic money-laundering scandal before the information was made public.