Internal 2018 Swedbank report showed 95 bln SEK in transfers between "suspicious" clients in Baltics - SVT

STOCKHOLM, March 15 (Reuters) - Swedish state television SVT’s TV programme Uppdrag Granskning said on Friday that an internal Swedbank report dated last September showed transactions corresponding to 95 billion Swedish crowns between “suspicious” customers in Swedbank and Danske Bank had been done between 2007-2015 in the Baltics.

In a statement responding to the report, Swedbank said: “Uppdrag granskning refers to some figures referring to payments that supposedly have gone between customers in Danske Bank and customers in Swedbank during ten years’ time.

“This are in fact gross figures in the initial analysis”, Swedbank added. “In many cases, there was no need to act further, but in some cases we proceeded with, among other things reports to the finance police.”

Danske Bank was not immediately available for comment when sought by Reuters.

Swedbank and several other European banks have been dragged into the Danske Bank scandal, which centres on suspicious transactions totalling 200 billion euros ($226 billion) originating from Russia and elsewhere that flowed through its Estonian branch between 2007 and 2015. (Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Kim Coghill)