Financials
March 19, 2020 / 8:17 PM / Updated an hour ago

Swedbank admits to money-laundering shortcomings after being fined $386 million

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedbank acknowledged on Thursday that it has had shortcomings in work to prevent money laundering, after it was fined a record 4 billion Swedish crowns ($386 mln) by the Swedish financial watchdog.

“Swedbank has failed to uphold the trust of customers, owners and society. This is troublesome and very serious”, CEO Jens Henriksson said in a statement.

The bank said it had iniated a programme to strengthen its measures against money laundering and to address the shortcomings identified by the Financial Supervisory Authority.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Simon Johnson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below