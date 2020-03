STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Swedbank said on Thursday that it was very serious that the bank had withheld information from authorities after the lender was hit with a record fine over serious deficiencies in its anti-money laundering operations in the Baltic region.

“It’s very serious that we have withheld information,” CEO Jens Henriksson told Reuters. “We respect the decision of the FSA.” (Reporting by Johan Ahlander)