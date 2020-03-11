Swedbank to present finidng from internal report into money laundering

STOCKHOLM, March 11 (Reuters) - Swedish lender Swedbank will present the findings of an internal report on money laundering on March 23 at 0900 GMT, the bank said on Wednesday.

“The investigation includes customers, transactions and activities from 2007 through March 2019 and how the bank has handled internal and external information disclosures,” the bank said of the report by law firm Clifford Chance LLP.

Swedbank is under investigation from authorities in the United States, Sweden and Estonia for its role in a Baltic money laundering scandal. The outcome of the Swedish case, including any fines, will be announced in March, the country’s financial watchdog said in December.