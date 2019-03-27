Swedbank under investigation by New York Department of Financial Services - Swedish TV

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Swedbank is under investigation by the New York Department of Financial Services (DFS) for giving misleading information during a probe related to the Mossack Fonseca tax evasion and money laundering scandal, Swedish public service broadcaster SVT reported on Wednesday.

The DFS investigation started in February, according to SVT, citing U.S. sources and a letter sent by DFS to Swedbank.

Swedbank said it could not comment on any potential communication with the New York State Departement of Financial Services for legal reasons, but added that it cooperates “fully and communicate clearly, truthfully and with good faith with all relevant authorities.”

SVT reported earlier on Wednesday that Swedbank had customers in the Baltics that should have raised red flags and that they failed to report the existence of those clients to the DFS when asked in 2016 and 2018.