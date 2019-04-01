Sweden decides against probing Swedbank over Browder complaint

STOCKHOLM, April 1 (Reuters) - The Swedish Economic Crime Authority said on Monday it had decided against opening a probe into Swedbank in relation to a criminal complaint over money laundering allegations brought by Bill Browder, an investor campaigning to expose corruption.

Browder on March 4 filed a criminal complaint with Swedish authorities that Swedbank accounts had allegedly be used to launder money to the tune of $176 million between 2006 and 2012.

“All transfers to Swedish accounts in Swedbank are deemed to have taken place so long ago that reported acts have passed the statute of limitations,” the Swedish Economic Crime Authority said in a statement. (Reporting by Esha Vaish, editing by Niklas Pollard)