Swedish crime unit widens Swedbank inquiry to include suspected fraud

STOCKHOLM, March 27 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Economic Crime Authority said on Wednesday it had widened its ongoing probe into Swedbank to include suspected aggravated fraud after raiding the bank’s head office.

“All in all the information paints a picture of Swedbank appearing to have spread misleading information to the public and the market about what the bank knew about suspected money laundering within Swedbank in the Baltic States,” the authority said in a statement.

The authority opened an initial probe into Swedbank in February over whether the Swedish bank had breached insider trading rules by informing some of its large investors of a money laundering report before the information became public.

Swedbank confirmed on Wednesday that the authority had searched its Stockholm headquarters, but said no person or legal entity had been served with a notice that they were suspected of a crime. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander and Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Alexander Smith)