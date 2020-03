STOCKHOLM, March 18 (Reuters) - Swedish FSA will hold a news conference on Thursday to give information on its investigation into money-laundering allegations against Swedbank, it said on Wednesday.

The news conference is scheduled for 1730 GMT.

Swedbank is alleged to have processed suspect gross transactions of up to 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a year from mostly Russian non-residents through Estonia from 2010 to 2016. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)