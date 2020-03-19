UPDATE 1-Swedish FSA slaps record $386 mln fine on Swedbank over money laundering breaches

(Adds further FSA quotes, detail, background)

STOCKHOLM, March 19 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog hit lender Swedbank with a record 4 billion Swedish crown ($386 million) fine on Thursday, after it found the bank had serious deficiencies in its management of the risk of money laundering in its Baltic operations.

Sweden’s oldest retail bank saw its share price collapse by a third last year after details of the dirty money scandal - which also engulfed Danish peer Danske Bank - emerged at the end of 2018 and through 2019, forcing it to fire its CEO and much of its board.

“Our investigation shows that the Swedish management did not efficiently address the risk of money laundering in the Baltics,” FSA Director General Erik Theden said in a statement.

“It is also deeply concerning that the bank on a number of occasions withheld information from FI that would have revealed the seriousness and scope of the problems.”

Swedbank was alleged to have processed suspect gross transactions of up to 20 billion euros ($22 billion) a year from mostly Russian non-residents through Estonia from 2010 to 2016.

“The bank’s awareness of the risk of money laundering and its processes, routines and control systems were insufficient,” the FSA said. “The Baltic operations were also lacking adequate resources to combat money laundering.”

Swedbank remains under investigation in the United States and Estonia. Last week, Swedbank said an internal investigation by its law firm found that transactions totaling $4.8 million potentially violated U.S. sanctions.

However, analysts noted that in terms of the potential U.S sanction breaches the total amount of suspect transactions was fairly small.

Violating U.S sanctions can lead to significant fines, with French lender BNP Paribas paying a $8.9 billion settlement in 2015 to resolve claims it committed major violations of sanctions imposed on Sudan, Cuba and Iran. ($1 = 10.3665 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Colm Fulton, Johan Ahlander and Simon Johnson)