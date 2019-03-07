Swedish c.bank chief: Nordics and Baltics need to do homework on money laundering

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Swedish Central Bank Governor Stefan Ingves said on Thursday that a recent string of media reports of suspicious transactions involving Nordic banks showed that the region needed to double down on efforts to combat money laundering.

“We have on various previous occasions said that given what has happened, it is obvious that we have homework to do in the Nordics and Baltics,” Ingves told reporters on the sidelines of a hearing on monetary policy in the Swedish parliament.

“So I’m not talking only of Sweden, but rather our part of the world and here we have some work to do.” (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; writing by Niklas Pollard; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)