Swedish govt proposes greater powers for tax authority on money laundering

STOCKHOLM, March 7 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Finance Ministry said on Thursday the government had decided to put forward a bill giving greater leeway for the Nordic country’s tax authority to investigate suspected money laundering.

“Money laundering is often closely linked to tax offences and therefore it is important that the tax authority be given the ability to conduct independent intelligence efforts regarding such crimes,” Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson said in a statement.

The new regulations would apply from July 1 this year if passed by parliament.