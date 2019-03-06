Swedish FSA says to bolster resources for money laundering oversight

STOCKHOLM, March 6 (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Wednesday it would redirect resources to bolster its oversight of international money laundering, a move that comes in the wake of media reports of potentially suspicious transactions involving Nordic banks in the Baltic region.

“The FSA will already in 2019 redistribute our own resources to strengthen money laundering oversight as soon as possible,” the Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) said in a statement after its director general met with Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund earlier on Wednesday.

Swedish and Estonian financial watchdogs opened a joint investigation this month after a media report linking Swedbank to the Baltic money laundering scandal involving Danske Bank . (Reporting by Niklas Pollard; Editing by Johan Ahlander)