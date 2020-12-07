EU, UK 2021 rapeseed crop may recover to 18.2 mln T, Strategie Grains says

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Rapeseed production in the European Union and Britain could reach 18.2 million tonnes in 2021/22 in a slight rebound from a very low 17.2 million this year, consultancy Strategie Grains said.

A recovery in production would be limited by another difficult sowing campaign, which is expected to keep the rapeseed crop area stable compared with the last harvest at around 5.5 million hectares, it said in an oilseed report.

Strong yields could push next year’s output higher, but even if the harvest matched record yields from 2014/15 rapeseed production would still be shy of 20 million tonnes, it added.