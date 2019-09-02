New Nord Pool power markets trade 14 GW hours in first week

OSLO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Nord Pool’s day-ahead power markets in select European countries traded some 13.8 gigawatt hours of electricity in their first week of trading, the power exchange said on Monday.

Nord Pool started trading on Aug. 27 in France, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium, Austria and the Netherlands, the result of a European Union decision to allow several power exchanges to operate in the same markets, increasing competition.

Rivals EPEX SPOT and Nasdaq are launching short-term markets in the Nordics soon. Nasdaq is also planning to launch exchanges in Germany and France.

Nord Pool’s main competitor in its new markets is the EPEX SPOT exchange, a unit of EEX, which is Deutsche Boerse’s flagship power derivatives market.

Another rival, the EXAA power exchange, partly owned by Wiener Boerse, also operates in Austria and Germany. (Reporting by Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; editing by David Evans)