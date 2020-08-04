Outlook for European corporate profits worsens further

Market News
LONDON, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Expectations for second- and third-quarter corporate profits are deteriorating further in Europe, even though economies are reopening fully after months of lockdowns, Refinitiv data showed on Tuesday.

Companies listed on the pan-European STOXX 600 are now expected to report a decline of 67.5% in second-quarter earnings, down from a drop of 58.3% forecast the week before.

For the third quarter, analyst expectations are now set for a 37% fall in earnings, versus 36.2% a week ago.

Energy, financials and consumer cyclicals are expected to report the biggest declines in profits, the data showed.

Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Edmund Blair

