European shares attempt to rebound after global sell-off

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - European shares attempted on Friday to recoup losses sustained during the previous session’s global selloff but lacked thrust from Wall Street and Asian markets for a significant rebound.

By 0814 GMT, the euro zone’s STOXX index was up 0.9 percent after falling 3.2 percent during Thursday’s rout, which was triggered by fears the U.S. dispute with China could worsen to a full-out trade war.

Futures for U.S. indexes S&P 500 were trading down 0.6 percent after ending the previous session slightly in negative territory but well above their session lows.

Traders were focused on incoming U.S. jobs data later in the session and whether it could shed any light on the health of the economy and the pace at which the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates.

Shares in German healthcare group Fresenius were the top losers in early trading, down 10.5 percent and set for their worst day since 2002.

Associated British Foods shares fell 2.5 percent after reporting that trading at its Primark fashion chain was challenging in November. (Julien Ponthus, editing by Helen Reid)