FILE PHOTO: The German share price index DAX graph is pictured at the stock exchange in Frankfurt, Germany, February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Staff

(Reuters) - European stocks tumbled 1.5% on Friday, led by miners and technology stocks, as a jump in bond yields and concerns of lofty equity valuations hammered demand for riskier assets.

The benchmark European stock index was set to record its worst single day fall this month.