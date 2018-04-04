FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2018 / 7:50 AM / in 20 hours

European shares edge down as trade worries dent morale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - European shares were trading lower in early deals on Wednesday morning, weighed down by fresh worries over global trade after the U.S. government announced new tariffs against Chinese products.

The pan-regional STOXX 600 index was down 0.1 percent by 0742 GMT after a flat open, with most sectors in negative territory.

The European tech sector was the worst performer, down 0.8 percent as worries over regulation of U.S. tech giants persisted. Futures for the Nasdaq were trading down 0.9 percent after an overnight rebound.

Cyclical stocks such as financials and industrials also weighed.

British advertising group WPP was among the biggest individual fallers, down 3.2 percent after the company said it was conducting an investigation in response to an allegation of personal misconduct against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell, who denied wrongdoing.

German IT-leasing specialist Grenke was the best performing stock, up about 5.9 percent after a positive trading update for the first quarter. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus, Editing by Kit Rees)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
