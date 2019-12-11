European shares edge higher ahead of UK election

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Dec 11 (Reuters) - European shares rose slightly on Wednesday as investors closely watched a pivotal British election on Thursday to decide the fate of Brexit, while attention also focused on central bank meetings in the United States and the euro zone this week.

Britain’s domestically-focused mid-cap stocks index fell 0.1% as a carefully monitored indicator now predicted only a modest majority for Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

If Johnson fails to win an outright majority, the outcome would prolong Brexit uncertainty and further hit investor sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1% at 0805 GMT.

Telecom stocks led declines among European subsectors, pressured by a 2% fall for Telefonica Deutschland after the German mobile operator cut its dividend.