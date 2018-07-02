FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 2, 2018 / 7:41 AM / a few seconds ago

European shares fall as trade worries, German politics bite

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - European shares opened lower on Monday as on-going worries about the U.S. trade policies and concerns about German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s coalition weighed on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 was down about 1.2 percent by 0730 GMT in line with Germany’s trade-sensitive DAX.

In London, the FTSE 100 was down 1.1 percent and British gambling technology company Playtech posted the worst performance, losing over 20 percent after it disappointed investors with a trading update.

Among rare winners, British software company Micro Focus International was up 3.3 percent after it said it had agreed to sell its Linux operating system SUSE business to a private equity fund advised by Sweden’s EQT Partners for $2.535 billion.

In the mid-cap segment of the market, Vedanta Resources surged over 25 percent after chairman Anil Agarwal’s family trust agreed to a deal that values the mining conglomerate at 2.3 billion pounds.

Milan’s FTSE MIB was down 1.9 percent with Italian pharmaceutical group Recordati falling over 15 percent after a consortium of investment funds controlled by CVC Capital Partners has agreed to buy a stake at a discount. (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
