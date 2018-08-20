FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 20, 2018 / 7:56 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

European shares gain on optimism over U.S./China trade row

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

LONDON, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Hopes that the United States and China might find a compromise to resolve their trade dispute lifted European shares on Monday, while Turkey’s currency crisis showed no immediate sign of worsening.

At 0712 GMT, the pan-European STOXX 600 was up 0.25 percent at 382.01 points, with most markets across the continent gaining.

British software group Sage posted the worst performance, down 6.6 percent after a rating downgrade of its stock by Deutsche Bank, two traders said.

Shares in British contractor G4S fell close to 2 percent after the British government took over running a prison after an inspection found it had fallen into a “state of crisis” .

While the second-quarter earnings season nears its end, NMC Health rose 3.2 percent, at the top of the STOXX index, after publishing a trading update. (Julien Ponthus and Helen Reid, editing by Larry King)

