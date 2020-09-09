European shares inch higher; AstraZeneca tumbles on halting vaccine trials

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window)

Sept 9 (Reuters) - European shares steadied on Wednesday after hefty declines in the previous session, although sentiment was rattled by AstraZeneca suspending global trials for its COVID-19 vaccine.

AstraZeneca Plc shares slipped 1.3% as it also paused large late-stage trials of its experimental vaccine due to an unexplained illness in a study participant.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index edged 0.1% higher at 0710 GMT, with travel and leisure stocks among the biggest decliners in early trading. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)